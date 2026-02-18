James Van Der Beek Purchased Multi-Million-Dollar Ranch Before His Death

James Van Der Beek made a hefty purchase ahead of his death. TMZ reports the Dawson’s Creek star paid millions for a Texas ranch one month before his passing.

The actor died on Feb. 11 after a three-year battle with cancer. He initially came forward with his diagnosis in November 2023 with a stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis.

Living in Texas was nothing new. He and his wife and six children had been renting the Austin ranch for years before he purchased it.

It was reported that at the time of his death, Van Der Beek was in debt due to medical bills. His family set up a GoFundMe of $500k, which surpassed their goal.

On January 9, Van Der Beek paid $4.76 million for the ranch, per a report from Realtor.com. They moved to the ranch in 2020, opting for life outside of Tinsel Town for something more settled for their family. The ranch is a massive 36 acres with a 5,149-square-foot main house that features 5 bedrooms and three bathrooms with cabins and a pool on the ranch, as well as views of the Pedernales River.

In a 2023 interview with PopCulture, he spoke on enjoying life in Texas on their ranch. “We found a beautiful spot that allows the kids to walk out the door, to play, to adventure, to climb trees, build forts. We have a nature camp where they build fires in the morning,” he gushed. He said the weather and the ability to enjoy nature was a better fit for their family.

“It just kind of gets us on a little bit more of a natural rhythm. We pay more attention to when the sun comes up, but when the sun goes down. We know what phase the moon is in. We’re grateful for rain when it comes because we’ve had some pretty dry years. We can watch the land change and get dry and then get green and flowers bloom, and we’re planting a garden,” he added. “It teaches kids, teaches my kids, I think, some awareness of their environment and a connection to the natural rhythms of the seasons and I’m really grateful that they can have that.”