James Van Der Beek Auctioning Off ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Items Amid Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek is auctioning off some memorabilia from his time on Dawson’s Creek amidst his battle with stage 3 colon cancer.

The 48-year-old actor has been battling colon cancer for over two years now, and is putting up some items for auction from his time on the iconic early-2000s teen drama. The items will go up for sale at Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction this December.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” Van Der Beek wrote on the company’s website. “And while I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

All proceeds from the collection will go to the actor to help him pay his medical bills.

Included in the auction are several items that belonged to his character, Dawson Leery. Notably, the necklace his character wore in every episode until he gave it to the character Joey Potter (Katie Holmes) as a prom gift is up for sale.

Other notable items include clothes and accessories that belonged to his character—and some set decorations like a stuffed plush of E.T. and an Indiana Jones action figure, as Dawson Leery was written to be a massive fan of Steven Spielberg.

The auction also includes plenty of other notable items, like Buddy the Elf’s costume from Elf, Indiana Jones’ fedora from Temple of Doom, the axe Jack Torrance used to break down that door in The Shining, a Ghostface mask worn in the original Scream, and more.