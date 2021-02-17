James Corden Reveals He's Lost 16 Pounds so Far After Being 'Fed Up'

✖

James Corden is "fed up" with living an unhealthy lifestyle and is doing something about it. The Late Late Show host just became a new spokesperson for Weight Watchers and says in the first five weeks he's already lost 16 lbs. While chatting with Oprah Winfrey, Corden revealed why he decided to make the change and gushed over his wife, Julia Carey, detailing how supportive she's been through the process.

"As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, to it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health," she said during an event with Winfrey, Ciara and Jennifer Garner where he announced his partnership with the company. "Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things." However, he said he was "fed up" with the way he looked.

"I'm fed up with the way I look, I'm fed up with being unhealthy, with [saying to himself every January] 'this is the year I'm doing it,'" he explained according to PEOPLE. Now that it's been a month and a half since starting, having already lost more than 10 lbs, he said the video was difficult for him to watch. "Even just watching that video, it makes me feel quite emotional because I really have felt that every year," he told Winfrey. "I really have had that feeling of like the definition of madness really isn't it to just keep doing the same thing over and over and over and expecting different results, which is never going to happen."

He said despite how society may look at men going on a diet to look and feel better, he's focused on feeling better for his family and that's what matters most to him. "I actually think, I think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better'," he noted.

While changing his diet, the late-night host is also exercising, something he "hates" but is doing it because he knows it's good for him. He explained that his wife is really good at it and has been an incredible support system for him, but didn't shy away from telling viewers how he really feels when it comes to working out.