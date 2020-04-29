James Corden Undergoes Eye Surgery, 'Late Late Show' Put on Hold

James Corden revealed on Wednesday that he had to undergo surgery on his eye, which means he will not be able to film The Late Late Show for "a few nights." "Hey all," he wrote in a note posted to Instagram. "I had to have minor surgery on my eye yesterday."

"I am doing well and recovering but won’t be able to film new episodes for a few nights," he continued. "Thank you to everyone who has been watching the Late Late Shows from my garage. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and well everybody. x." Corden is one of several late night hosts who have been filming their shows from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering up episodes of The Late Late Show from his garage.

During Monday's episode of the show, Corden interviewed Joe Jonas, and the two discussed the recent revelation that Corden was not driving during his Carpool Karaoke segment with Justin Bieber. "I saw the rumor a while back that you didn't drive your own car. You drove your car that day," Jonas said. "I will back you up. I don't know about the other days, but that day [you did]." "Thank you, Joe. Thank you. I appreciate you saying that. That means a great deal," Corden replied. "... I have driven it for 47 of the 52, yes."

Jonas guessed that the reason Corden didn't drive with Bieber in the car was because there were "probably 3,000 girls following you and you want to make sure you have somebody safely driving the way." "That wasn't the reason. Should I tell you the actual reason, the genuine reason why I didn't drive with Justin Bieber?" Corden asked. "I had a problem with my eye and we were worried that it wasn't safe."

"I believe you, because we were on your show a few months later. I remember you telling me that, so I can back you up again," Jonas said. "Even though that sounds like a big lie, it's true."

Corden's fellow late night hosts including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Conan O'Brien, Trevor Noah and others have all adapted their shows to film from home, filming from studios, adult-sized treehouses and even their bathtubs. Fallon and Kimmel have also had their kids crash their episodes, and Kimmel even recruited Tom Holland to sing "Happy Birthday" to his son Billy in character as Spiderman.