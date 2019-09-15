James Corden Calls out Bill Maher’s Fat Shaming Comments, and Fans Are Applauding

After Bill Maher made jokes about obesity on his HBO series, Real Time With Bill Maher, late night talk show host and funny man, James Corden responded to the remarks in a heated segment on his CBS series, sharing his own testimonial as an individual battling weight problems.

On Maher’s series, the comedian and political commentator targeted individuals struggling with their weight, quipping how “fat isn’t a birth defect” and that “nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane.” He then went on to say how “fat-shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the comments making the rounds on social media as Maher encouraged “some amount of shame” to take place, Corden caught wind and delivered a rebuttal Thursday night, taking aim at Maher’s remarks.

“If making fun of fat people made them lose weight, there’d be no fat kids in schools,” Corden said on The Late Late Show. “And I’d have a six-pack right now. There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not,” Corden said.

Making digs at himself, Corden revealed that “fat-shaming never went anywhere,” and that if you were to “ask literally any fat person, we are reminded of it all the time.”

“We get it, we know. We know that being overweight isn’t good for us and I’ve struggled my entire life trying to manage my weight and I suck at it. I’ve had good days and bad months. I’ve basically been off and on diets since as long as I can remember and, well, this is how it’s going,” Corden continued, pointing to his body.

“We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher, you know, we don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day,” he said, adding that fat-shaming only harms fat people and triggers a great deal of depression and self-destructive behavior. “Let’s be honest, fat-shaming is just bullying. And bullying just makes the problem worse.”

Fans took to Twitter to sing the praises of Corden, with many proud of the British star for shutting down the often, divisive commentator.

as someone who’s been & continues to be fat shamed, James Corden’s segment about it tonight was so important & honestly brought tears to my eyes. fat shaming has never went away, & it’s definitely not a method of trying to get someone to make a change they’re already aware of — ✮ 𝓈𝓊𝓂 𝓁𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝒸𝒶𝓁 ✮ (@cakesunflower) September 13, 2019

That’s why there are so many folks with screwed up body images and eating disorders. Corden is right. Fat shaming is bullying. Even if someone manages to go through a weight loss transformation, what leads up to it needs to come from healthy behavior for both the mindset — Ria (@freetolive603) September 13, 2019

James Corden 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 As someone who has struggled their entire life with body image, who has a family member that contributes to the fat shaming culture leading me into developing an ed for 5 long years of my life – this hits home so hard. Fat shaming = bullying. That’s not ok https://t.co/FHC4ifRlS9 — Melissa 🍁 (@bellsxprincess) September 13, 2019

Corden ended the segment by taking one more jab at Maher, urging the late night host to think hard about his words.

“While you’re encouraging people to think about what goes into their mouths, just think a little harder about what comes out of yours.”

Photo credit: CBS / Worldwide Pants