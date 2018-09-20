James Brown’s Daughter Venisha Brown Dies at 53

Venisha Brown, one of legendary soul artist James Brown's daughters with Yvonne Fair, died Wednesday at 53, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

Venisha passed away at Augusta University Health Medical Center in Georgia after suffering complications from pneumonia, according to the paper.

"The family thanks everyone for their prayers and telephone calls," a statement given by the James Brown Family Foundation on Twitter reads. "At this time we ask that you respect the privacy of the family."

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

Venisha was deeply involved with the James Brown Family Foundation, which organizes a number of charitable events for underprivileged children and impoverished families, and is featured prominently in photos on the charity's website looking joyful and dancing.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, which is a musical, instrumental, initiative year-round educational hub to help kids discover their love of music. According to a statement released by the family, it was "a cause close to Venisha's heart."

Sister Yamma Brown shared a touching tribute to her sister on Instagram alongside a photo of the two smiling.

(Photo: Instagram/Yamma Brown)

"My beautiful big sis Venisha has received her angels wings...my heart is broken but I am comforted by the peace you now have!!! I love you sis," she wrote with a broken heart emoji.

Her followers were quick to offer their condolences.

"My prayer are with the brown family she was such a beautiful lady and a dancing machine she will truly be missed," one person commented.

Another added, "May her spirit live on, my condolences to you and the brown family!"

A third wrote, "Praying for strength and comfort in this time! May God bless you."

The Godfather of Soul himself passed away in 2006 at the age of 73 from congestive heart failure, resulting from complications of pneumonia. Fair passed away in 1994 at the age of 51 from undisclosed causes.

Sending her family thoughts during this tough time!

Photo credit: James Brown Family Foundation