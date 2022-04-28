'James Bond' Actor Kenneth Tsang Dies at 87 While in COVID-19 Quarantine

✖

Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, whose credits include the James Bond film Die Another Day, has died. Tsang was found dead Wednesday at a hotel in Hong Kong, where he was in quarantine following the city's mandatory COVID-19 travel quarantine. He was 87. Tsang's cause of death was not immediately known.

The actor had been undergoing a seven-day quarantine at a hotel in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district after returning from a trip to Singapore on Monday, according to the South China Morning Post, which cited a local government source. Tsang was found unconscious on the floor next to the bed by the Department of Health as they performed routine guest checks. No one answered after several knocks on his door, and hotel staff reportedly responded to a call to open the door. Tsang was declared dead at the scene. According to the report, Tsang, who had received three COVID-19 vaccine doses and did not suffer from any serious illnesses, took a rapid COVID-19 test on Tuesday, which came negative. The hotel in which he passed serves as a place for travelers to quarantine after traveling overseas, according to Variety. An autopsy is expected to determine his cause of death.

Tsang's passing was confirmed by manager Andrew Ooi at Echelon Talent Management, who told Variety in a statement, "Kenneth was not only a wonderfully gifted actor, but he was also a dear friend whom I respected and I could turn to for advise when needed." Ooi added, "It was a joy and honor to watch him work and bring the many characters he played to life. I'm saddened and I will miss him." Ooi also paid tribute to Tsang on Instagram, writing in part that the late actor "was an honour to work with you over all these years. I will miss your wise counsel, laughter and our dimsum lunches with you and Lina."

Born in 1934 in Shanghai, Tsang grew up in Hong Kong, with his acting career beginning early on when Tsang made appearances in The Feud (1955) and Who Isn't Romantic? (1956) as a teenager, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His career went on to span some 65 years, during which Tsang accumulated more than 220 film credits. He notably starred in Rush Hour 2 and the James Bond film Die Another Day. His most recent credits include Overheard 3, which earned him the award for best supporting actor at the 2015 Hong Kong Film Awards, as well as Man on the Edge, which was released earlier this month. He is also credited in The Modelizer, which is currently in post-production.