James B. Sikking, 'Hill Street Blues and 'The Pelican Brief' Star, Dead at 90

James B. Sikking, the Emmy-nominated actor known series like Hill Street Blues and Doogie Howser, M.D., as well as films like The Pelican Brief, has died. His publicist, Cynthia Synder, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Sikking died at his Los Angeles home on Saturday due to complications from dementia. He was 90.

"In a remarkable career, Sikking's wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farse. His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage," Snyder said. "His talent, integrity and imagination intrigued and delighted audiences."

(Photo: HILL STREET BLUES -- Season 3 -- Pictured: Actor James B. Sikking at home in 1983 -- (Photo by: Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) - Ron Tom/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Born in Los Angeles on March 5, 1934, Sikking attended El Segundo High School and graduated from UCLA in 1959 with a theater degree after military service, per The Hollywood Reporter. After getting his start in stage productions at Michigan's Barn Theatre School, Sikking went on to begin his film career, appearing in episodes of Perry Mason and Assignment: Underwater in 1961 and later in films including The Carpetbaggers (1964), Von Ryan's Express (1965) and In Like Flint (1967).

Sikking's career spanned six decades, and he was best known for his work on the small screen, landing notable lead roles in hit series like Hill Street Blues. The actor joined the NBC show, about a police station in a fictional city, in 1981, taking on the role of Lt. Howard Hunter, the leader of the precinct's Emergency Action Team. He based his portrayal on a drill instructor he had encountered during basic training at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"The drill instructor looked like he had steel for hair and his uniform had so much starch in it, you knew it would [stand] in the corner when he took it off in the barracks," he told The Fresno Bee in 2014.

Sikking appeared on 144 episodes across all seven seasons of the series, which ran until 1987, receiving an Emmy nomination in 1984. He followed the role with another notable one, starring as Dr. David Howser, the father to Neil Patrick Harris' Doogie, on Doogie Howser, M.D. His other TV credits include The Fugitive, Gomer Pyle. U.S.M.C., Hogan's Heroes, Mission: Impossible, Columbo, Little House on the Prairie, and Hawaii Five-O, as well as a stint as Dr. James Hobart on General Hospital.

On the big screen, Sikking starred as the director of the FBI in 1993's The Pelican Brief, and appeared opposite Frank Sinatra in 1965's Von Ryan's Express. He also had roles in Ordinary People (1960), Scorpio (1973), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Fever Pitch (2005), and Made of Honor (2008).

Sikking is survived by wife Florine; son Andrew; daughter Dr. Emily Sikking; and four grandchildren.