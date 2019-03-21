Jameela Jamil Slams Khloe Kardashian for Promoting New Product: ‘Be Smarter Than This’

Actress Jameela Jamil slammed Khloé Kardashian again this week on social media, this time after the reality star shared a post promoting Flat Tummy meal replacement shakes.

Kardashian’s post saw her posing in a bralette and jeans in front of a mirror with the product placed in front of her, and while it was labeled as an #ad, Jamil commented on the photo to let Kardashian know that she doesn’t think it’s appropriate to promote such a product in the first place.

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product…And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration…then I guess I have to.”

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” she continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you would have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

Kardashian’s followers were also unhappy with the post, with many expressing their disappointment that the Good American designer would promote such an unhealthy product.

“As a former young woman and the new mother to a little one, this false advertising is so damaging,” one person wrote. “There is no such thing as tea that will make your tummy flat. Someone in her financial situation should have higher standards for promos.”

“Sad that you are projecting this false image to young girls who look up to you,” added another.

This is not the first time Jamil has criticized the Kardashians for promoting diet products, previously calling out Kim Kardashian for promoting appetite suppressant lollipops and calling the family “double agents for the patriarchy.” In January, she addressed Khloé specifically after the 34-year-old shared a post on her Instagram Story that said two things girls want are to “lose weight” and “eat.”

“This makes me sad,” Jamil tweeted in response. “I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Joe Scarnici