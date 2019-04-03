Jameela Jamil Responds After Khloe Kardashian Deletes Diet Shake Promotion

Jameela Jamil is praising Khloe Kardashian after she deleted an Instagram post promoting a diet shake.

The Good Place actress took to Twitter on Tuesday, just weeks after she slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for endorsing the meal replacement shake by Flat Tummy Co., which Kim Kardashian has also promoted, to applaud Kardashian after she noticed that the controversial post had been removed from her account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post…” Jamil wrote alongside a screenshot of Kardashian’s Instagram page. “There is hope after all…”

Oh look. Khloe deleted her diet shake post… 👇🏽 There is hope after all… pic.twitter.com/kT9CdIUepC — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) April 3, 2019

The controversy between the two stars had first been sparked last month after Kardashian shared a photo of herself boasting a toned stomach, claiming that after incorporating the meal replacement shakes into her routine “about 2 weeks ago,” the progress had been “undeniable.”

Jamil, who frequently calls out celebrities who promote appetite suppressants, responded to the post with a scathing comment, in which she stated it was “irresponsible.”

“If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy,” she wrote. “Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration… Then I guess I have to.”

“It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jamil continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this.”

In a New York Times interview published over the weekend, Kardashian responded to the critique, stating that she’s never had a chef and makes an effort to share her workouts on social media because she knows that not everyone can afford her lifestyle.

“Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …” she said.

“I think in the beginning of our careers we got really excited like ‘OMG, a brand wants me!’ and sometimes it might not be an alignment with things you believe in,” Kardashian added. “You step into this whirlwind and this whole life and for the past five, six years, at least, we’ve been very particular about what we do and very authentic — I know that word is so overused.”

Responding to the comments, Jamil wrote that Kardashian was essentially stating “f– the young, impressionable people, or those struggling with eating disorders, we want the money.”