‘Melrose Place’ Star Jamie Luner Reportedly Not Under LAPD Investigation for Sexual Misconduct

Melrose Place star Jaime Luner is reportedly not under investigation by LAPD for accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department, who spoke with the Daily Mail, the Robbery Homicide Division, the division that handles all celebrity and high profile cases, has not opened an investigation into the 46-year-old actress.

The news comes after TMZ reported on Monday that Luner may be facing a charge of oral copulation with a minor. The report came after law enforcement sources said that a police report was filed with the LAPD by a 36-year-old male who alleged that Luner had performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16. Luner would have been 26 at the time and at the height of her career.

Oral copulation with a minor child can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor under California state law, the charge depending on whether the victim was over or under the age of 16 and depending on whether the victim was incapacitated and forced into the act at the time of the incident. A misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, while a felony charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison.

An investigation likely hasn’t been opened in the case due to the fact that the statute of limitations on the case has run out. California state law requires that a report be filed within one year of the offense if the act was consensual. It also requires that the offense must be reported before the victim turns 28.

Luner has not yet commented on the allegations. The details of the report filed with the LAPD are also not known at this time.

Luner is best known for her role as Lexi Sterling on Melrose Place until the series ended in 1999. The 46-year-old has also appeared on television shows including Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds and All My Children.

Along with television series, Luner has appeared in a slew of made-for-TV movies, including the 2015 Lifetime movies The Wrong Girl and The Bride He Bought Online.