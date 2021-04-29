Jada Pinkett-Smith's Past in Nu Metal Band Resurfaces

✖

Jada Pinkett-Smith continues to be a bada—. The mom-of-two, who's gained a lot of success and exclusive interviews through her Red Table Talk show on Facebook, hasn't failed to surprise her fans throughout the years. Now, pictures of her being the singer in a nu-metal band that toured in Ozzfest have resurfaced, gaining traction among onlookers.

While she's incredibly poised on the red carpet and on her talk show, the photos that have reappeared are showing fans a different side; a rocker side. "Reminder that Jada Pinkett Smith was in a nü-metal called Wicked Wisdom that toured with Ozzfest at a time when there were few BIPOC people in the genre," a Twitter user captioned a series of photos. The images show Pinkett-Smith on stage and posed in what looks like band photos.

Reminder that Jada Pinkett Smith was in a nü-metal called Wicked Wisdom that toured with Ozzfest at a time when there were few BIPOC people in the genre pic.twitter.com/8yGmTiuOme — meagan 🥀 (@meaganrosae) April 27, 2021

While her husband Will Smith, and their two kids, Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, are all known for their musical talent, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she carries such talents as well. However, while those days are in the past for the 49-year-old, she shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to television. Since Pinkett-Smith launched Red Table Talk in 2018 alongside her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, she's caught a lot of attention through some breakthrough appearances and interviews she's hosted.

In the short time her show has been a thing in pop culture, she's interviewed her husband on several occasions, with the two even bringing up some hot and touchy topics like details of their marriage and how Pinkett-Smith even entered a new relationship while the two were briefly separated. The wife to the former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star isn't one to hold back any details as she's continued to be open and honest the second she brings a topic to the table. While she's not been shy about her own personal life, she's also dived in to other people's personal stories at the height of controversy, including her discussions with both Jordyn Woods and Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Pinkett-Smith welcomed a conversation with Woods following her controversy regarding another cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and how it's severed her relationship with longtime best friend Kylie Jenner. That being Woods' first interview since she made headlines, Pinkett-Smith drew in a lot of viewers. She did the same thing when she became the first place Giannulli wanted to tell her side of the story following her parents' scandal and time behind bars. It's safe to say that since launching her show in 2018, she's had a lot of success with it and continues to show fans she'll be around for a while.