The Internet Has Some Heated Reactions to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Scientology Tweets

Jada Pinkett Smith responded to Leah Remini’s accusations that she is heavily involved with the Church of Scientology, and the Internet has had words about the situation.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress took to Twitter to deny her involvement with the religion. She explained in a series of tweets that she has studied multiple religions but does not necessarily identify herself with all of them.

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai…but I am not Jewish,” Smith wrote. “I have prayed in mosques all over the world…but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita…but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most significant temples on earth…but I am not a Buddhist.”

The wife of Will Smith then directly addressed the Scientology accusation.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech…but I am not a Scientologist,” Smith continued. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.”

After denouncing her involvement, Twitter was quick to weigh in on Smith’s comments.

Jada, you just said so much but it holds no merit. Nice try, but those are all false equivalencies… — Sarah (@ShannaMaru) September 21, 2017

Here’s Why Smith is Speaking Out About Her Religion

The mother of two was prompted to respond to the Scientology accusations after King of Queens alum, Leah Remini, claimed that she was heavily involved.

Remini, 47, recently won an award from the Television Academy at the Creative Arts Emmys for her anti-Scientology docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. She is a former Scientologist and has since removed herself from the religion.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said during an interview with The Daily Beast. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

A handful of Smith’s fans believed that she shouldn’t have felt required to speak out about the accusations.

There was no reason to respond or defend yourself to Leah Remini. No one has cared about what she’s said or done since King of Queens ended. — ??‍♀️ (@ijustbtweeting) September 19, 2017

@LeahRemini had no right to spill her toxic stink onto you. I am not a #Scientologist nor a huge @jadapsmith fan, but @LeahRemini needs help — WeMustCare (@WeMustCareNow) September 21, 2017

How Did the Internet React?

Smith didn’t reveal which specific religion, if any, that she identifies herself as. However, several users are of the opinion that she is involved with Scientology, despite her statements.

Some Twitter users weren’t thoroughly convinced by Smith’s series of tweets denouncing her association with Scientology. One user in particular thought that this was evidence that she was a member of the Church of Scientology.

“How dare you put Scientology in the same category with all of those genuine religions,” one user wrote. “This proves that you are a Scientologist.”

How dare you put Scientology in the same category with all of those genuine religions. This proves that you are a Scientologist. — JohnRJohnson (@JohnRJohnson) September 20, 2017

Smith’s Supporters Offer Their Opinions

Despite the backlash from some Twitter users, there were a number of fans that jumped to Smith’s defense.

One user commended the actress for responding to the Scientology claims with elegance. “And this is how you respond to allegations with class,” one user wrote.

Thank you Jada for your eloquent words. This needed to be said. — tareza (@TrubleNParadis) September 20, 2017

And this is how you respond to allegations with class ✨ — LB (@MandaMichelleLB) September 19, 2017

