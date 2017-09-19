Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to Leah Remini’s Scientology Accusation

Despite Leah Remini’s claims, Jada Pinkett Smith says she is not a Scientologist.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Remini asserted that Smith was a member of the controversial religion. However, the wife of Will Smith is denying her involvement with Scientology.

The 46-year-old actress took to Twitter to explain that she has practiced rituals from a number of different religions, but that doesn’t mean she identifies herself as one of them.

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai…but I am not Jewish,” Smith wrote. “I have prayed in mosques all over the world…but I am not a Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita…but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most significant temples on earth…but I am not a Buddhist.”

The Matrix star then directly addressed Remini’s Scientology claim.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech…but I am not a Scientologist” Smith continued. “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.”

Remini has been outspoken about her former involvement with the Church of Scientology. The King of Queens alum recently won an award from the Television Academy at the Creative Arts Emmys for her anti-Scientology docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

In her recent interview, Remini stressed Smith’s alleged dedication to Scientology.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini said. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Remini publicly broke with the Church of Scientology in 2013 after being a member for 35 years. She has been vocal in her criticisms of the organization’s practices.

