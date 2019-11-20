Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals T.I. Will Address His Controversial Comments About Daughter Deyjah on ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk has taken off and after being the first a few months back to hear from Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson scandal, she will now be the first platform for rapper T.I. to break his silence on his comments regarding his daughter’s hymen. Smith was walking the red carpet at the screening of the new drama Hala at this year’s AFI Fest in Hollywood when she revealed the rapper would be her next guest.

“My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table,” she revealed to ET. “Yes indeed. And of course, he’s going to address the controversy that has been swirling.”

Not long ago, the “Whatever You Like” singer made comments about his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, on the Ladies Like Us podcast, revealing that he makes “yearly trips” to go with her to her gynecologist appointment “to check her hymen.”

“Not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” he said. “So it’s this one time we go, i think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do…Usually, like the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’”

“So then [the doctor says], ‘I just want you to know there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken,” he said in part. “Like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity. So I said, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bikes, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen, please. And give me back my results expeditiously.’”

Following the 39-year-old’s comments, his daughter not only unfollowed him immediately, but she deleted all of her social media accounts. Several listeners came forward with their disapproval towards his comments mentioning that he seems to have no issue with his son being sexually active and calling him a hypocrite.

Wendy Williams took the heated topic to her show The Wendy Williams Show, saying, “I’m mad at T.I. I would feel so violated at 18 even if it was my mom and I got along with her, much less my dad. There has to be a certain amount of trust that you have in your kids. I mean, when you’re 18 years old a lot of people are already having sex, at 18.”

T.I.’s Red Table Talk will stream on Facebook.