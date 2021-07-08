✖

Jada Pinkett Smith is not one to hold back secrets, especially after she launched her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk. The 49-year-old once again took to her show to reveal her struggles with alcohol and drugs in the past, admitting that drinking wine was like drinking water for her because she was used to the harder-hitting substances. However, her wakeup call was when she passed out on the set of the The Nutty Professor because she was too high.

"I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy," she recalled according to Entertainment Tonight. "And I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I'll tell you what I did, though. I got my a— together and got on that set. That was the last time." But before she reached that point, Smith admits she started in high school.

"Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water," she confessed. "Because I'm used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball." Smith said addiction runs in her family. Her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who she hosts her show with, struggled with heroin addiction at one point in time.

"I wasn't doing things that I thought were addictive," she continued. "But I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high, that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to, it'll take me two bottles to get to ... OK, if I do ecstasy, weed and alcohol at the same time I'm gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going." She added, "When it's time to go, we gonna go. So I wasn't the type of person who was drinking every day, I was like a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go."

While she enjoyed the substance abuse, she confessed that when she finally realized she had a problem, she was able to fix it. In fact, it was a quick fix for her. "Once I was going for that third bottle of wine, I said, 'You've got a problem, and it was cold turkey that day; that day I just stopped," she said.