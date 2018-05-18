Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Mom Rocks Age-Defying Washboard Abs at 64

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones celebrated turning 64 by posting a photo of her washboard abs on Sunday.

Banfield-Jones posted a photo of herself wearing a multi-colored bikini and flip-flops in the sun, showing off her toned stomach. “64 and what? That part,” she wrote in the caption.

As PEOPLE reports, Banfield-Jones has been sharing photos with her Instagram followers tracking her workouts. In April, she posted a photo of herself at the gym, writing, “Let’s get it done!!! #wintersdone #summergoals.”

Banfield-Jones, a nurse in the Baltimore area, co-stars in Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series with 46-year-old Pinkett-Smith and her 17-year-old granddaughter, Willow Smith.

Red Table Talk launched earlier this month. In the May 14 episode, Willow said she hurt herself after the success of “Whip My Hair” in 2010.

“It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’” Willow said, reports The Mary Sue. “After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album. And I was like, ‘I’m not gonna do that.’ And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”

Pinkett-Smith and Banfield-Jones looked as if they had never heard about Willow hurting herself. Pinkett-Smith asked her daughter where she hurt herself. Willow said she cut her wrist.

“I never talk about it because it was such a short weird point in my life,” Willow continued. “But you have to pull yourself out of it. I honestly felt like I was experiencing so much emotional pain, but my physical circumstances weren’t reflecting that.”

In a fan Q&A after the episode, Pinkett-Smith said she once lost touch with herself, and husband Will Smith helped her.

“I was withered, curled up in a ball about to die,” the Girls Trip actress said, reports PEOPLE. “Will had always told me to put myself first, and I had never really understood what that meant… I think when I got more understanding about it, and he got more understanding about what that meant, it took a lot of communication. At the end of the day, Will is extremely supportive of giving me what I need.”