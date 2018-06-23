Jada Pinkett Smith Confesses to Undergoing Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure

More personal revelations have come out of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk show, including the 46-year-old’s story of undergoing a vaginal rejuvenation treatment.

Pinkett Smith has left no subject untouched in her new Red Table Talk show. It features herself, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, tackling the issues of the day from a three-generation perspective. On Friday, June 15, she opened up about her experience with vaginal rejuvenation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the episode, Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Jones travel to a clinic to learn about the procedure from a doctor.

“What are some of the issues that would bring somebody in here for that kind of thing?” Banfield-Jones asked. Before the doctor could answer, she added “For me, it’s dryness.”

“Right, dryness, appearance, pain during sex is the big one — and stress incontinence,” the doctor said, listing reasons to undergo the procedure. Pinkett Smith testified to that last symptom.

“I was telling my mom, I had it for my bladder issues,” she revealed. “Which completely went away after three treatments.”

The doctor showed them the device, which administers the treatment by introducing heat into the vagina.

“Basically, it’s hitting energy all the way around. In and out,” she said. “What it does is, it introduces heat which stimulates cellular turnover, which makes you feel younger again. It gets tighter and nicer and functions like it did back when we were in our twenties.”

Despite her best efforts, Banfield-Jones looked slightly abashed at this, but she held her laughter in. Pinkett Smith did not flinch in the face of the personal conversation.

“I could definitely feel, I mean, when I tell you that I have — my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding,” she said with a smile. The doctor herself laughed at this display of over-sharing.

As for the application of the procedure itself, Pinkett Smith admitted that it was awkward at best.

“It wasn’t so bad, right?” the doctor asked. “The treatment’s not that bad.”

“For me, it was a lot to confront,” she said. “I’m sitting there, I’m looking at you and we’re talking about… Kids, and we’re talking about weddings.”

“You know, like two out ten women do have, like, a happy time while they’re getting the treatment,” the doctor said significantly.

“Really?” Pinkett Smith asked. “I wouldn’t say it was a happy time.”

Both the doctor and Pinkett Smith related the procedure back to the idea of chakras, which Banfield-Jones was not prepared to invest her belief in. However, the episode ended with all three women thanking each other for being open about a subject that does not get discussed very often in public forums.