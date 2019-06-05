Jack Osbourne Speaks out About Dad Ozzy After Hospitalization

Jack Osbourne has spoken out about his father, heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, after the rocker’s recent hospitalization.

While attending the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards this week, Jack spoke with Us Weekly about his father’s recovery and told the outlet, “He’s doing really well, he’s hanging in there. I spoke to him today, so he’s in good spirits.”

Ozzy had to be admitted to the hospital due two months ago, after suffering from pneumonia complications. The necessary medical treatment subsequently required Ozzy to cancel all his upcoming concert dates, which he was terribly troubled over.

OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery.



Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019

After the announcement of having to cancel concerts, Ozzy issued a statement saying, “I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour. It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—.”

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he went on to say, explaining what he’s been through over the last several months.

“I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down,” Ozzy added.

“However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September,” the Black Sabbath frontman concluded his message. “Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife of 32 years, recently spoke out about his health issues on The Talk, saying, “Probably this year has been the toughest year of my life. My husband’s illness. His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody.” She then added, “And it’s definitely been the most toughest ride I’ve had so far and I hope the only tough ride. I can’t take anymore.”

Sara Gilbert, her Talk co-panelist, asked, “What was it like to read that it was also [your son] Jack’s toughest year?” Sharon replied, “I cried and I felt so proud that he’s my boy and the way he conducts himself.”

Jack previously opened up publicly about his how own health issues, revealing how living with multiple sclerosis has changed his life. Now, with speaking to Us Weekly, he says that “been doing great” and that “it’s actually been a good year.”