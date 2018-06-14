Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence on Divorce With Wife Lisa

Jack Osbourne, the son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, is speaking out for the first time since his wife filed for divorce.

Just a month after wife Lisa (Stelly) Osbourne officially filed for divorce, reportedly also asking for joint and legal custody of their three children as well as spousal support, Jack Osbourne is breaking his silence, claiming that he is moving on.

“Things are going good. We’re trucking along and it is what it is,” Osbourne, 32, told Us Weekly.

While rumors first arose that the couple’s marriage was in peril after Lisa posted a photo that showed her sans-wedding ring, it was not until May 18 that the news of the separation became public, with Stelly filing for divorce in L.A. County just weeks after the couple welcomed their third child.

Court documents listed the official date of separation as May 4.

“Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on,” Osbourne wrote in a statement on Instagram following news of their split.

“So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together,” he continued.

“We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa,” the statement concluded.

In the wake of the divorce filing, reports surfaced alleging that the divorce was a result of infidelity, with an source claiming that Osbourne was caught cheating on Stelly with Kayti Edwards, granddaughter of actress Julie Andrews.

On April 11, the two had been photographed together outside of a hotel in Los Angeles, though Osbourne’s representative denied claims that the two were romantically involved.

Osbourne and Stelly married in October 2012 after only four months of dating. They have three children together – 6-year-old Pearl, 2-year-old Andy, and 5-month-old Minnie.