Jack Black Fans Are Speechless After He Dances to Cardi B's 'WAP' in Tiny Red Speedo
Jack Black posted his own take on the "WAP" phenomenon by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and fans were left in awe. The 51-year-old actor is known for his over-the-top antics, and some thought that he could not shock them anymore, but they were wrong. Many declared that Black had delivered the definitive dance of the "WAP" era.
Black posted a 12-second video of himself dancing to "WAP" on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok this weekend, wearing nothing but a red speedo in his own backyard. Black danced under a water hose on a soaking wet platform, spinning around, gyrating and even dropping to the ground in the course of his routine. The video went viral, and for some fans it was the first they had seen of Black's self-produced, at-home content. For followers of his YouTube channel, however, it was a familiar scene from his other wild posts.
Like many other songs, "WAP" has become a huge hit on TikTok this year, with users escalating their dance moves from post to post. However, you'd be hard pressed to find a clip with more praise in the comment section than Black's. The actor got loving comments from the likes of Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Colin Hanks and Ed Helms, among others.
So far, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have not commented publicly on Black's homage to their work, but fans have said plenty. Here is a look at the top responses to Black's video.
Unsee
I'm never going to able to unsee this. Thank you? hehehe https://t.co/ZJFGYtbTRO— NerdyBBW (@NerdyBBW) November 17, 2020
Jeeeeezus. I can never unsee this. 😂😂😂— Mark Cordell (@Invisible_Kid_8) November 17, 2020
For better or worse, many commenters said that Black's "WAP" video would be with them forever, and they would never "unsee" it.
Comedian Redemption
tw// nsfw (its the jack black wap)
ONE MORE COMEDIAN WHO HASN'T LET ME DOWN YET https://t.co/8xrVlKUhJJ— nicosaurus🦕 jwcc hours|☂︎|✿|ᵇˡᵐ (@mirukocummies2) November 17, 2020
In an era of controversy when so many comedians and actors are under fire for their behavior off-screen, many fans rejoiced that Black was essentially unimpeachable.
Legend
love this man #legend— Frosty (@FrostySquiDD) November 16, 2020
Why is he like this lmatfo 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/G7ENzVQnFg— ShaNeia Reynolds (@ReynoldsShaneia) November 17, 2020
For many fans, a slapstick "WAP" dance is exactly the kind of thing they expected form Black, yet somehow that made it all the more funny. They called the comedian a "legend" for his iconic antics.
Attraction
Ok i now fancy Jack Black, what is happening https://t.co/sxtOC9qDHA— DM Me Viaducts (@CharlieVivante) November 17, 2020
Many commenters said that this video had them feeling unexpectedly attracted to Black for the first time in their lives, and they were left confused by those new feelings. Some blamed it on the self-isolation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Relatable
Me after 1 four loko 😭 https://t.co/w7kOK62e1h— dani (@danioquendo21) November 17, 2020
As over-the-top as Black is, some fans quickly felt they related to him in this video. A common caption for the clip was to say that this is what all parties will look like once the coronavirus vaccine has been distributed.
Fitness
Jesus, for a big guy ,he still got da moves!— Dan Wheatley (@DanWhea15190059) November 16, 2020
Of course, much of the commentary on the video revolved around Black's weight, yet many commenters pointed out that he is in extremely good shape for his age to be able to do some of the moves in the video. Other 51-year-olds commented that there is no way they could maintain his energy level — even for 12 seconds.
References
Kung Fu Panda really was Jack Black 😂😂 https://t.co/tMQfpIUfJA— אדם (@_Adam_________) November 17, 2020
Get it, Mr. Schneebly https://t.co/EUCrOLGD0k— 𝕵𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖘 𝕭𝖔𝖚𝖘𝖊𝖒𝖆🕯 #1 Candy Corn Consumer (@JamesBousema) November 17, 2020
Finally, fans couldn't help relating this video to their favorite Jack Black movie, whether that be School of Rock, Kung Fu Panda or something else. Many took the opportunity to revisit an old favorite, meaning that this viral video may have led to a tangible spike in streaming views for Black's movies.