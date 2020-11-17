Jack Black Fans Are Speechless After He Dances to Cardi B's 'WAP' in Tiny Red Speedo

Jack Black posted his own take on the "WAP" phenomenon by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and fans were left in awe. The 51-year-old actor is known for his over-the-top antics, and some thought that he could not shock them anymore, but they were wrong. Many declared that Black had delivered the definitive dance of the "WAP" era.

Black posted a 12-second video of himself dancing to "WAP" on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok this weekend, wearing nothing but a red speedo in his own backyard. Black danced under a water hose on a soaking wet platform, spinning around, gyrating and even dropping to the ground in the course of his routine. The video went viral, and for some fans it was the first they had seen of Black's self-produced, at-home content. For followers of his YouTube channel, however, it was a familiar scene from his other wild posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

Like many other songs, "WAP" has become a huge hit on TikTok this year, with users escalating their dance moves from post to post. However, you'd be hard pressed to find a clip with more praise in the comment section than Black's. The actor got loving comments from the likes of Naomi Watts, Jessica Chastain, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Colin Hanks and Ed Helms, among others.

So far, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have not commented publicly on Black's homage to their work, but fans have said plenty. Here is a look at the top responses to Black's video.