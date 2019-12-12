Jack Black Says He Might Retire From Acting After ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

Jack Black is set to star in the sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, which will premiere on Friday, Dec. 13. But, according to the actor himself, the film may just be one of his last, as he plans to possibly retire from acting.

“Maybe one more movie,” he told Balance, noting that he may do one more film after Jumanji: The Next Level. “I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement.”

He reportedly paused and then added, “Not so early. I’m 50.”

“I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie,” he continued to tell the publication. “We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset.”

While Black has been mulling the idea of retirement, he won’t exactly say no if a director like Quentin Tarantino asks him to be in one of their films. “I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though,” he said. “I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie!”

As for why Black is considering retirement, he told Balance that he wants to spend more time with his family. “Yeah. That is a big part of it,” he said, when asked about his wife, Tanya Haden, and two sons, Samuel and Thomas. “I don’t like going away from Tanya and the boys.”

Black has been a major player in the industry for quite some time. Over the years, the actor has starred in some big hits such as Shallow Hal, School of Rock, and The Holiday. Additionally, he’s lent his voice to numerous animated films like Shark Tale and the Ice Age series.

Of course, in addition to appearing in the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level, Black is hard at work with his band, Tenacious D. Black formed the comedy rock band with Kyle Grass back in 1994 and they’re still jamming on. According to Rolling Stone, Tenacious D recently went on a seven-city American tour back in July. In his recent interview with Balance, Black even related that he’ll eventually go on tour with the band again during a trip to the United Kingdom.

