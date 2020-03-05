Jack Black Branded as an ‘Absolute D—’ by TV Host Recalling Numerous Bad Interviews

It’s certainly not uncommon for actors to be accused of having difficult personalities, but TV host recently took things a step further, saying that Jumanji: The Next Level star Jack Black was an “absolute d—,” as he recalled numerous bad interviews. While speaking to The Sun, British television host Vernon Kay — who once hosted the UK game show Family Fortunes — had some harsh words about Black.

“I don’t know whether he’d had a hangover or whether it was because I was either the first or last interview of the day but he was horrible,” he said. “He was an absolute d—, an a—hole.”

He added, “When you’re so rude, arrogant and pig-faced to a young TV presenter, who’s so nervous and trying to hone his skills, and you’re so arrogant to dismiss that, it’s just not on.”

“I interviewed him for Gulliver’s Travels, for School of Rock, for Shallow Hal, and a couple of others and he was just the same every time,” Kay went on to share, then saying that he’s not ashamed of speaking out because he hopes it will “serve as a lesson” for the star.

Interestingly, the New York Post pointed out that many of Black’s fans have posted online about positive interactions with him, such as one fan who encountered the actor in a movie theater.

“Jack Black once came into the movie theater I used to work at. He accidentally spilled his popcorn all over the front row of the theater. I saw this and went over to clean it up, but he told me to have a seat, took my broom and cleaned it up himself,” the fan wrote in a Reddit post.

While he’s most well known for his work on the big screen, Black will be heading to TV this spring, to host Celebrity Escape Room on NBC, as part of the network’s annual Red Nose Day fundraiser on May 21. According to THR, Black will be the “Game Master” who locks Friends stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, along with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott, in an escape room.

“Kicking off with Ben Stiller’s hilarious Celebrity Escape Room, NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup is the perfect vehicle to help drive this year’s fundraising efforts,” NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement about the event. “We are privileged to continue our support of this incredible cause in partnership with our amazing friends at Comic Relief US as we work together on behalf of children in need around the world.”