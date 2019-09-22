Ivanka Trump’s Colorful Dress Photo From Rome Has Instagram Weighing In

Ivanka Trump lit up Instagram in a stylish dress selection on Sunday, and her supporters are in awe of it. The senior presidential advisor, who is the daughter of President Donald Trump, is currently visiting Rome with her husband, fellow advisor Jared Kushner. In the photo, the couple posed in front of an ornate backdrop somewhere in the city, but it was Trump’s dress that drew praise from her followers.

View this post on Instagram Ciao Roma! ❤️ A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 22, 2019 at 12:25am PDT

“Beautiful dress,” one fan wrote.

“I love this dress,” a second wrote. “You look beautiful.”

Others chose to compliment the pair in general, writing, “What a lovely couple” and “My favorite Rome! Lovely couple.”

The shot has earned more than 224,000 likes from followers.

View this post on Instagram When in Rome… 🥰 A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 21, 2019 at 2:07am PDT

The pair also shared a similar fashionable snap from Rome on Saturday that earned a lot of praise from peers and fans alike.

Former press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders commented on the Saturday shot, writing, “You look beautiful.”

Author Paula White added, “Absolutely stunning.”

A support wrote, “Lovely!!!! Enjoy your time there!”

This earlier photo has gathered more than 324,000 likes.

Aside from fashionable looks, Trump also briefly worried her followers after revealing her daughter Arabella has suffered a tough fall recently.

Yesterday Arabella slipped playing Gaga and hit her head hard (thankfully, she is fine) Parents/Caregivers: below is an excellent resource for concussions- or TBI – that is worth reading and passing along: https://t.co/HCaLez8pAk — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 17, 2019

She did clarify that the 8-year-old is “fine,” but she wanted to take the opportunity to pass on some helpful information she found online about concussions, just in case another parent finds themselves in a similar situation.

Photo Credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images