Donald Trump Reacts to First Wife Ivana Trump's Death

Former President Donald Trump is mourning the loss of his first wife, Ivana Trump. Ivana, who was marred to Trump from 1992 until 1997, died Thursday at the age of 73. Her cause of death remains unknown. Trump was among the first to announce Ivana's death, paying tribute to her in an emotional social media post.

Writing on his recently-launched Truth Social platform, the former president said he was "very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away." According to Trump, Ivana passed away "at her home in New York City." Trump went on to remember Ivana as "a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life." Together, Trump and Ivana shared three children – Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Erik Trump – with the former president concluding his post by writing, "her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Ivana's death was first confirmed Thursday afternoon. Although details were initially unclear, ABC News reported that paramedics responded to a call for cardiac arrest at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 73-year-old woman, later confirmed to be Ivana, unconscious and unresponsive at the bottom of a set of stairs in her apartment, according to police sources. At this time, Ivana's cause of death is unknown. Police are reportedly investigating whether the 73-year-old fell and, if so, whether the fall contributed in any way to her death.

Amid news of her passing, many of those close to Ivana have paid their respect, including her children. In a joint statement, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric remembered their mother as "an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend." They added that she "was a survivor" who "fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."

Ivanka also paid tribute to her mother in a post of her own, writing on Twitter that her mother "lived life to the fullest -- never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always." Further details regarding Ivana's passing are unavailable at this time.