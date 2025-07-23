‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Rob Mac’s Kids Are Not Happy About His Name Change

Rob McElhenney, creator, writer, producer, director and star of FX’s smash-hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, recently changed his name—and his family isn’t too pleased.

The actor, who plays Mac on It’s Always Sunny, recently changed his name to “Rob Mac” after getting sick of people mispronouncing his last name.

His wife, fellow Always Sunny castmember Kaitlin Olson, shared with Variety that their two sons (Axel, 14, and Leo, 13) were displeased with the change.

“The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name,” Olson said. “And so do I, legally!”

However, Rob Mac is sticking with “Rob Mac” for the long haul, it seems. In the latest episodes of Always Sunny—the seventeenth season premiered on July 9—he is credited as “Rob Mac” in the show’s title sequence.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is now the longest-running sitcom in American TV history, with a renewal for an eighteenth season already in place. (The next closest is the 1952 series The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.)

The series revolves around five miscreants who own a dive bar in south Philadelphia, but frequently spend their free time drinking or cooking up elaborate schemes with (or against) each other. Despite critical acclaim and strong ratings—often compared to a modern Seinfeld, the BBC called it the best US sitcom of all time in 2019—the series has never been nominated for an Emmy.

All seventeen seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are streaming on Hulu.