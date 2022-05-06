Is Will Smith Seeking Therapy After Oscars Incident?

✖

Will Smith is reportedly taking the steps toward his own personal healing amid the fallout from his Oscars fiasco. It'll forever be embedded in entertainment history that the King Richard star casually walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock with an open hand after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head during the live broadcast. Smith later apologized to Academy the acceptance speech for Best Oscar, his first Oscar in his career thus far. He later apologized to Rock in a written statement before relinquishing his membership and later accepting a 10-year ban from attending the awards ceremony. Now, Smith is reportedly seeking therapy over the ordeal.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Smith "has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident. Smith's own rep hasn't confirmed such reports. The report of him seeking therapy came after the Bel-Air executive producer was spotted in public for the first time in India. He arrived via private plane in Mumbai on April 23, wearing a white T-shirt over a muscle shirt, gray shorts over white compression pants, and Jordan sneakers. He obliged to take photos with fans before going about his business. His purpose in India was reportedly for spiritual refuge.

Rock hasn't publicly addressed the incident but says he will in due time. But recently, he did joke about the altercation following an armed assailant rushing the stage at Dave Chappelle's Netflix Is a Joke Festival. "Was that Will Smith?" Rock asked after security took the assailant down.

Pinkett Smith has only addressed the situation once. "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," she said in a statement ahead of the debut of the current season of Red Table Talk. "Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."