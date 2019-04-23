Is Lori Loughlin Going to Jail?

Lori Loughlin has been charged with multiple crimes in connection with the mass college admissions scandal, and many are wondering if the actress is going to jail or not.

The short answer, at this time, is no. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli — who was also implicated in the scam — are currently awaiting trial.

The prosecutors in the case could recommend that the two receive maximum sentences, which be upwards of 20 years behind bars, due to the nature of the bribery and money laundering charges they face. The two have pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges.

Ultimately, any jail time that Loughlin and Giannulli could potentially receive will be decided by a judge, and it could be the maximum or it could be less.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, plead not guilty to charges in connection with the college admissions scandal https://t.co/k0l7UZz1gJ pic.twitter.com/gvYlFFDxbM — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 15, 2019

Recently, an insider close to Loughlin revealed that the former Fuller House actress is “freaking out” about the possibility of jail time, after being in “complete denial” about the consequences of the scandal previously.

“Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is. She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out,” the insider said. “She has been in complete denial and thought maybe she could skate by. She refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing. She was adamant she wouldn’t do any jail time.”

CBS News legal analyst @RikkiKlieman joins us to discuss the criminal charges in a giant college admissions scam. Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are two of the dozens of wealthy parents accused in the alleged scheme that lasted nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/Gm4VoMqMME — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 13, 2019

The new money laundering charges are part of why Loughlin is so worried now, because they were not previously on the table. Those charges did not appear until after Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the bribery charges.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” another source said of the actress. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the second source added. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source continued. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

At this time, it is unknown when the couple will reappear in court.