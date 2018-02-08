Is Kourtney Kardashian Eloping With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima?

Could there be another Kardashian wedding in the near future?

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, may be considering eloping, Radar Online reports.

A source told the publication that the famously private couple is arranging a secret ceremony, that would be so private not even the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s family would be invited.

“Kourt just doesn’t want the fanfare of a traditional Kardashian wedding,” the insider said. “She wants to marry Younes but would prefer to be just her, him, and a celebrant on the beach, with no cameras around.”

“She’s already floated the idea of doing it at her friend’s beach pad in Punta Mita, Mexico. Younes loves the idea – he’s still not used to the Kardashian circus and quite frankly, Kourtney’s crazy loud mom and sisters freak him out!” the continued.

The two may also be thinking about having a baby together, adding to the three children Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick.

“Kourtney is going to wait until her sisters are all done having their babies to get pregnant,” another insider told the publication. “She talked about this with Younes and he is definitely down to try for a baby! He knows that if he gets Kourtney pregnant he will be set for life. And he gets to have a kid!”

The two met in Paris, Kardashian disclosed on the E! reality show this season, and soon sparked dating rumors cozying up during Cannes Film Festival.

“You met him in Paris when you were with Kim [Kardashian] for fashion week?” sister Khloé Kardashian asked in a November episode.

“He was friends with our friends,” the oldest Kardashian sister said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your a— here.’ “

A source told PEOPLE in December that things are “definitely serious” between the two.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” they said. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect,” the insider added about Bendjima. “It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash