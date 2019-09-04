Is Hailey Bieber’s Neck Tattoo a Shout-Out to Taylor Swift?

Hailey Baldwin was recently spotted with a new neck tattoo, and the model’s new ink has now been revealed thanks to her tattoo artist, Dr. Woo. On Tuesday, the artist shared a photo of Baldwin’s neck with the word “Lover” delicately written on it in script, with the word sitting just below a small tattoo of a cross.

“Love always wins,” the caption read.

Fans immediately began wondering whether Baldwin’s tattoo had anything to do with Taylor Swift‘s recently released album, Lover, the title track of which was released on Aug. 16. Baldwin was first seen with her new ink while out in Los Angeles on Aug. 21.

The font of Baldwin’s tattoo also bears a resemblance to the font on the cover of Swift’s album, though neither Dr. Woo nor Baldwin has made any reference to Swift in regards to the tattoo. It’s also worth noting that Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber, was recently in a very public feud with Swift after Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, purchased Big Machine Label Group, Swift’s former label.

After the sale, Swift published an open letter decrying Braun for the purchase, which means that he owns the master recordings to her first six studio albums. She also accused Braun’s clients, including Bieber of bullying her. Bieber responded by apologizing for the 2016 Instagram post Swift had referenced in her letter, though he staunchly defended Braun against the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s claims and received support from his wife in the comments of his post.

In all likelihood, the tattoo is merely a coincidence, as the word “Lover” is pretty universal and the delicate font choice is a simple script option,

Baldwin’s new ink arrived around one month before her reported Sept. 30 wedding celebration with her husband. The couple initially tied the knot in a courthouse in New York City in September 2018, but wanted to have a large celebration with family and friends, with the bash reportedly set for later this month in South Carolina.

TMZ previously shared a glimpse at the couple’s comic-themed save the date cards, which read, “We are honored to have you on this special day,” alongside an illustration of the couple’s faces that says “Save the Date! Hailey and Justin.”

This is the fourth time Bieber and Baldwin have sent out save the dates, and a formal invitation will follow for their family and friends.

