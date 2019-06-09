Irina Shayk Shares First Photo to Instagram Since Bradley Cooper Split

Irina Shayk has work on her mind after her split from Bradley Cooper.

The 33-year-old model returned to social media for the first time since news dropped of her breakup with the actor commemorating a recent trip to Skaftafell national park in Iceland for a photo shoot. The trip came as a collaboration with Italian cashmere and knitwear brand Falconers.

The model shared a professional photo from the shoot showing her wearing shorts and a sweater pulled down over her shoulder on the bank of a frozen lake.

Fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her and send her well wishes after the end of the relationship.

“Dear Irina, you are a beautiful person inside and out. You are a wonderful mother and a successful model. We stand with you and we will always love you and support you. You deserve the very best and all the happiness, in your own way,” one fan commented.

“With or without Bradley, you are our queen!” Another fan commented.

“BRADLEY IS CRYING,” a third user wrote.

The photo comes two days since reports surfaced that Shayk and Cooper had broken up after four years together. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Neither of them has commented publicly on the end of the relationship.

Sources told the press the pair decided to end the relationship and are currently working on figuring out the best way to share custody of their daughter. The reports come after some said the couple’s priorities had shifted.

“[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame — she just wants to protect her family,” a source claimed. “Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now… They spent a lot of time apart.”

E! News posted a report earlier this week claiming the couple had tried a separation period before the split went public.

“They’ve spent time apart to test the waters and see if they are better off,” an insider told the outlet. “They have a lot invested and it’s very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that’s not going to change no matter what.”

Another source claimed the pair was “living totally separate lives” and their work schedules never seemed to line up.

“If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town,” the source said.