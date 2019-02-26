Irina Shayk Doesn’t Mind Chemistry Between ‘Artist’ Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga

The Internet might be freaking out about the chemistry between Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, but Irina Shayk isn’t.

After social media blew up with conspiracy theories about Cooper and Gaga during their cheek-to-cheek duet during Sunday night’s Oscars, Cooper’s girlfriend knows there’s nothing to worry about.

“Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s a nonissue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance.”

Despite Cooper’s relationship with 33-year-old Shayk, with whom he shares 23-month-old daughter Lea, fans took to Twitter Sunday night to gush over him and Gaga during their steamy performance of “Shallow.” At the end of the duet, the two ended up sitting on a piano bench next to each other, Cooper’s arm around Gaga’s waist. Shayk gave the duo a standing ovation.

When the A Star Is Born co-stars returned to their seats in the front row, Shayk greeted Cooper with a hug and kiss. Following Gaga’s win for Best Original Song earlier in the night, the Victoria’s Secret model gave her a hug.

Fans are especially fervent in their fever that Cooper and Gaga should be a real-life couple thanks to the timing of Gaga’s breakup with fiancé Christian Carino, which she confirmed through her representative last week. The two-year relationship ended because “it just didn’t work out. Relationships sometime end,” a source told PEOPLE. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga and Carino started dating as early as February 2017 when they were spotted getting affectionate at a Kings of Leon concert. “She wasn’t expecting to find love with Christian so quickly,” the source said at the time, “but things just became serious very fast. Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career.”

Gaga was with Cooper at an Oscars party when she ran into Carino, a talent agent, on Friday. “Christian Carino walked into the party … said hi to Gaga at one point,” a source told Us Weekly. “But it was brief and then he went to another room.”

The source added that Gaga spent the evening chatting with Cooper “in a corner together all night,” noting that the two “looked so close” and “almost seem like a couple.”