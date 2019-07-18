Ireland Baldwin’s Risque Photo Prompts Bemused Response From Father Alec Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin shared another eyebrow-raising Instagram photo on Wednesday, showing how she stood outside topless from her hotel balcony overlooking New York City. The photo also earned funny responses from her father, Alec Baldwin, and uncle, Billy Baldwin. It came just a couple weeks after she posted a topless photo to test Instagam’s rules.

The new photo shows Baldwin standing on a hotel balcony after taking a shower, wearing only barely-visible underwear and high heels.

“Thank you [Sixty Hotels] for the beautiful stay. I may never be allowed back but it’s chill. Also my butt isn’t that white. It’s the sun. No it’s also that white,” the 23-year-old wrote in the caption.

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec wrote in the comments.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like,’” Billy wrote, adding the hashtag “awkward” and a heart emoji.

This is the latest revealing post from Kim Basinger and Alec’s daughter. On July 3, she posted a topless photo that was just fuzzy enough to escape Instagram’s rules on nudity. In the caption, she wrote about how important it is to love and respect your body.

“Yoooo!!! love your body. respect your body. stop spending your money on juul pods. spend it on vitamins and veggies. get your titties checked. get active. get vitamin d. breathe fresh air. be happy. laugh it all off,” she wrote. “Spend your remaining time on this earth with people who love you and make you feel good and if you don’t have many of those people, get out and go look for them. some of y’all are taking this whole life thing so damn seriously… and it’s so not worth it.”

Baldwin has been a longtime advocate against body shaming and has shared several racy photos on Instagram to inspire others.

“Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves,” she wrote in a June 2017 post that went viral. “I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because, to be quite honest, what is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are?”

Baldwin has also been open about her fight with anorexia.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it,” Baldwin wrote in an August Instagram post, alongside a photo of herself taken when she struggled with the eating disorder. “Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

She later told her followers, “Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”

