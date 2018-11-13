Ireland Baldwin Accused of Looting After Malibu Home Burns

Ireland Baldwin was accused of looting when she tried to salvage things from her own Malibu home during the Woolsey Fire over the weekend.

Baldwin, 23, told her story on Twitter on Sunday, revealing the extent of the chaos in California. She condemned the police officers she had interacted with, writing that they were rude and unhelpful through the natural disaster.

“Yesterday I spent all day long trying to get back to my place in Malibu to gather a couple of my things before the winds were expected to pick back up,” she explained. “An officer at a back way entrance to one of the main canyons that take you over to Malibu stopped us and refused to let us in because I don’t have my Malibu address on my ID.”

From there, things only got more complicated for Baldwin as she was taken for a looter in her own hometown.

“Not only was he a d—, but he had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested if we kept giving him trouble,” she fumed.

“So many friends and friends and family of friends are losing everything they own in these fires,” she went on. “My mom and her partner lost their Malibu home in the #Woolseyfire and thankfully, they are both safe.”

While many followers sympathized with Baldwin, some felt that she should count herself lucky. Considering the extent of the destruction and the rising death toll, lost possessions seemed like a small price to pay. In addition, many felt she should be grateful that police were looking out for looters as one of the most famously wealthy cities in California went through a disaster.

“It’s an evacuation you should have left and took the things you needed on the first trip,” one person wrote. “It’s dangerous and he was risking his life protecting your crap that you could easily replace. Some people don’t get that same luxury. Good for him for telling you no and doing his job!”

Baldwin’s mother is Kim Basinger, while her father is Alec Baldwin. They have not spoken out about the condition of their properties.

The Woolsey fire has now covered 14,000 acres, and remains completely uncontained according to CBS News. Officials are now estimating it could take weeks to put it out, and it is only one of three. The smaller Hill Fire has been taken under some control, while the historic Camp Fire in Butte County rages on. Tens of thousands of people in California have been evacuated, and many remain in shelters. The total death toll now stands at 31.