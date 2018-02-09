Celebrity

Here’s How the Internet Responded to Matt Lauer Dressing up as Dolly Parton for Halloween

If you’re a longtime viewer of the TODAY show, you know the morning show goes all out for Halloween every year. This year, the hosts dressed as country music superstars — which included Matt Lauer dressed in drag as Dolly Parton.

Reba McEntire kicked off the segment, introducing Carson Daly as Billy Ray Cyrus singing “Achy Breaky Heart,” only to be joined by the real Cyrus.

Next, a grey-haired Al Roker emerged from a smoky pickup truck in a full-on Willie Nelson costume singing “On the Road Again.”

Megyn Kelly hit the stage in a bustier and and a short skirt to imitate Canadian country singer Shania Twain, singing her hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Hoda Kotb sent fans into a frenzy dressed as Blake Shelton, only to have the real Shelton break out into his song “Honey Bee” with her. Kotb’s co-host Kathie Lee Gifford joined them as Miley Cyrus for a rendition of “Party in the USA.”

Finally, Savannah Guthrie hit the stage as the soon-to-be-retired Kenny Rogers, who was quickly joined by Matt Lauer dressed in drag as Dolly Parton for the duo’s hit “Islands In the Stream.”

As fans may know, Lauer has spent many a Halloween dressed in drag, and the reactions to his latest costume were strong.

Dolly gave her nod of approval

After dressing as Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson in years past, Lauer said the TODAY producers convinced him to go as Dolly Parton this year. Who better to take his costume to the next level than Dolly herself?

When Lauer asked if Parton was OK with it, she responded, “Am I OK with it? I’m gonna teach you how to do it!”

She then outfitted Lauer with a wig, a signature Parton bust, platform heels and a full face of makeup.

Parton tweeted the video of Lauer’s transformation, writing, “I gave [Lauer] all my trade secrets and he ran with it! Didn’t he look & do great?! I just love it!”

Lauer got some major love

Most people loved Lauer’s hilarious and actually pretty realistic portrayal of the Queen of Country.

Others identified the pattern of his annual Halloween costumes

Many praised Lauer for dressing in drag on Halloween, with some even going so far as to crown him as America’s favorite drag queen.

Some reactions were a mixed bag

While some said Lauer saved the TODAY Show’s Halloween segment, others thought the whole thing (Lauer included) was a bust.

