Influencer Jackie Miller James Suffers Brain Aneurysm Rupture at 9 Months Pregnant

Jackie Miller James remains in the hospital after an unforeseen event adversely affected her health. The pregnant social media influencer suffered from severe brain bleeding after an aneurysm ruptured just one week before she was due to give birth to a baby girl, according to her family. As stated in the GoFundMe page set up by Jackie's sisters Natalie and Nicelle on May 31, the two siblings said that their sister had been found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room," and that she had also undergone "an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously." "Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," their statement continued. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months. The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."

Furthermore, they shared specific details of the tragic situation and added, "Jackie's husband and family have not left her side since the incident. They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive." While her family is distraught over the tragedy, they still have a positive message regarding their hopes for the future. "Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy," they continued. "While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband."

Influencer Jackie Miller James in coma after suffering brain aneurysm at 9 months pregnant. pic.twitter.com/Wz7uRxHvWa — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) June 2, 2023

Regarding GoFundMe, the "campaign was started to provide a way for family and friends to help Jackie secure the highest level of care. In addition to what insurance can cover, the family has been advised to expect significant outside costs related to speech therapy, physical therapy, home modifications, and alternative therapies once we realize the severity of her deficits. These funds will help Jackie's long-term recovery and quality of life as a new mother. Any funds that remain unused will be donated to similar families in need or related charities. We appreciate you sharing this story with friends, families, and communities willing to help this new mother come home to her baby girl." In April 2022, the beauty and lifestyle content creator married her long-term partner Austin, and the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this year. As Jackie revealed in an Instagram video posted to her account in March, she was expecting a girl, adding, "I still can't believe it! Can't wait to meet this Angel in May."