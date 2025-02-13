Influencer Dies From Septic Shock After Ovarian Infection: Laleska Alexandre Was 28

Fashion influencer Laleska Alexandre has died. The Brazilian social media star passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in the city of Juazeiro do Norte due to complications from an ovarian infection, Alexandre’s family confirmed, per CNN Brasil. She was 28.

According to Alexandre’s cousin, Karízia Temóteo, the social media influencer was taken to the emergency room on Sunday, Feb. 2 after she began to feel unwell and was later transferred to the Regional Hospital of Cariri, where she underwent an exploratory emergency surgery after doctors were unable to give a diagnosis via testing. Temóteo said that during the operation, doctors discovered the infection, but “it was already at an advanced stage.” Alexandre went into septic shock that Monday and later passed away at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Local outlet O Globo reported that Alexandre had a tubo-ovarian abscess (TOA), which according to the National Institutes of Health is “a severe complication of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) that predominantly affects sexually active women of reproductive age.” Per the NIH, the condition is characterized by “an inflammatory mass in the fallopian tubes and ovaries, often filled with pus, typically resulting from an ascending infection of the upper genital tract,” and symptoms may include fevers and abdominal pain. O Globo reported that Alexandre had been suffering from “severe pain in her abdomen” prior to going to the hospital.

The CEO of marketing agency Agência Laleska Alexandre and clothing brands La Vestiaire and La Brand Brasil, Alexandre became a social media influencer when she began sharing fashion and styling tips online. She amassed 26,000 followers on Instagram, where she described herself as a “digital creator.”

Alexandre shared her final Instagram post on Jan. 29, when she invited her followers to join her at the store Luna “to learn how to dress strategically, understand which colors and styles flatter you and elevate your presence with confidence.”

Her passing sparked a wave of tributes, with one friend writing, “I love you forever, I will remember you as the sweet, faithful, determined, hard-working girl who never gave up in the face of adversity, who always tried her best.” Somebody else wrote, “So beautiful, striving for her goals. I will always love you friend.”

Alexandre’s wake was set to be held in Juazeiro do Norte on Thursday, Feb. 6, CNN Brasil reported.