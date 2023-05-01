'Inception' Star Caught Urinating in Alley

Cillian Murphy was spotted having a raucous night out this weekend and fans may never live it down. The 46-year-old actor posted up at a bar in London, England for about five hours, and was even photographed urinating in the alley outside. The photos went viral on social media and fans made just about every bawdy joke in the book.

Murphy was at a small pub in London with writer Steven Knight, known for creating the Netflix original series Peaky Blinders, which Murphy starred in. According to a report by The Daily Mail, Murphy met Knight there and toasted a half-pint of Guinness with him. The drinks began to add up, and Murphy did not go unnoticed by fans. He apparently signed autographs and spoke with fans who recognized him, and eventually traded beer for champagne. Knight left the bar at around 8 p.m. local time while Murphy remained.

More friends met Murphy at the bar and they all had a good time according to witnesses on the scene, but the real viral moment came when Murphy left at around 9 p.m. He walked out with his hood up, apparently attempting to be subtle, and skulked into the alley to relieve himself. Paparazzi photographers caught a shot of Murphy's back as he urinated against a brick wall, leaving some fans online aghast.

"They called it Leaky Blinders," one fan quipped on Twitter. Another wrote: "Cillian Murphy must have the worst luck. Barely goes out drinking in public, takes a chance and boom paparazzi gets him drunk and peeing in public. Cillian will not be going out in a LONG time." Some fans condemned those sharing the photos and making jokes, saying that it was unkind to Murphy himself. Some even said the content should not be allowed on family-friendly platforms.

The paps took a pic of SUGAR relieving himself after he had a few with his friend Mr Knight. Shame on those of you sharing it around. Paps are bad enough. Leave SUGAR to have a modicum of privacy. Posting the "peeing pic" is just too far. #CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/Dlp7Y4farI — ZanthiaZ (@ZanthiaZ) April 28, 2023

Murphy may have been meeting with Knight about a possible revival of Peaky Blinders. The two are reportedly working on a movie for the franchise which could begin filming as soon as 2024. For now, most fans are looking forward to Murphy's appearance in Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan film that premieres later this summer. Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer himself – inventor of the nuclear bomb. The movie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.