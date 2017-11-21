Iggy Azalea Stuns in Close-Fitting White Dress on Instagram

Iggy Azalea is no stranger to showing off her famous curves. The 27-year-old Aussie rapper and singer posed in a form-fitting white dress for Instagram on Sunday, letting her booty steal the show.

😉 @landroverusa #landroverusa A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

In a video and a photo, Azalea worked her curves in front of a Land Rover on a clear blue sky day. While most of her followers praised the pop star with comments like “slay” and “queen,” some cynical followers accused her of having a fake butt.

“Fake booty,” one person wrote next to some laughing emojis.

Earlier in the week, she posted a video of herself twerking, and fans still weren’t satisfied with her booty.

“Get out of here with tha fake butt,” someone wrote.

Fans continue to accuse the star of using fillers in her butt, even though she told a radio station earlier this year that it’s au naturale.

“No, I don’t have bum implants. They’re not my real boobs but it is my real butt,” she told Hit105’s Stav, Abby and Matt.

Azalea seems unfazed by both the constant criticism and her scary onstage fall in high heels earlier this month.

She was performing in a pair of thigh-high stiletto boots at the Fauna Primavera festival in Santiago Chili on Nov. 10 when she slipped while walking down the stairs.

Fans gasped at the mishap, but Azalea popped right back up.

To prove her superstar status, she covered the fall miraculously and continued spitting the speedy rhymes of her hit “Work,” taking a few breaths while navigating the verse.

As for her famed twerking, the star admits that it’s harder than it looks. In fact, she told New Zealand’s Nova 96.9 that she took classes for it before filming the music video for “Mo Bounce.”

“I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me,” the entertainer said. “I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

She even said that twerking helped her lose 15 pounds.

“I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed,” she said. “I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”