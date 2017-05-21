Iggy Azalea Steps Out In Ensemble That Looks Painted On

Musician Iggy Azalea is gearing up for the release of her latest album, Digital Distortion, which has led to numerous promotional appearances. Even when the 26-year-old is stepping out to run some errands, however, she manages to impress onlookers with a figure-hugging ensemble. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the photos.

When the musician made a stop at a gas station in Calabas, CA, she was wearing impossibly tight white pants which emphasized the curves she is known for.

If her curves weren’t impressive enough, Azalea has also earned quite the reputation for putting those curves to use, constantly twerking in her videos and across social media.

Following the release of her latest single, “Mo’ Bounce,” she encouraged all of her followers to show off their best videos in which they twerked to the song, with the best videos earning a repost on Iggy’s official social media channels.

In addition to how impressive Azalea’s moves look, they’re also a great workout. The singer claimed that, in preparation for her latest video, she lost 15 pounds from the amount of twerking she did.

During an interview for an Australian radio show, the singer revealed just how much preparation went into the video. “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

The singer also revealed that, although she looks like a total natural at twerking, the routines were also something that involved a lot of preparation. Azalea confessed, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

She continued, “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

Azalea’s latest album will be dropping in record stores this June.

