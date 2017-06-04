Iggy Azalea Shows Off A Plunging Gown With Wild Floral Boots

When you’re an internationally famous hip-hop star, you’re almost expected to have a creatively unique sense of style. Luckily for Iggy Azalea, she does.

Turning up at the MTV Millennial Awards in Mexico City, the Australian performer rocked an extravagant pair of thigh-high boots with a beautiful floral print full of gold and other lovely colors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV Millennial Awards are the Latin equivalent to the MTV Music Video and celebrate the best of the best in Latin American talent.

Doing her best to let the boots really stand out, the 26-year-old also donned a gorgeous solid white gown with a deep plunging neck as her main wardrobe choice.

As far as fashion choices go, it certainly stood out as one of the most original of the show.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

While her style is very distinctive, after rapping, Iggy Azalea is probably most synonymous with twerking.

There are many other hip-hop and pop stars whose names would come to mind when you say “twerk,” but none induce the kind of jaw-dropping visuals that Iggy does.

Up Next: Iggy Azalea Just Can’t Stop Twerking To Her New Single

In her new video for “Mo Bounce” Iggy twerks so hard that apparently she lost weight doing it. (So maybe she should change the name to “Less Bounce?”)

In a radio interview in her native Australia, Iggy talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot—I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

15lbs in one week?! OK, so first there was jazzercize, then there was strippercize, and now… Twerkercize?

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Iggy said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips, saying, “I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.”

More: Iggy Azalea’s New Video Features The Strangest Kind Of Twerking

She added, “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do.”

Imagine being the person who actually gives Iggy Azalea twerking pointers so that she can be BETTER at it. They deserve a medal.

[H/T: Daily Mail]