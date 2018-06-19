Iggy Azalea Has Words for the Haters About Her Racy Snaps

Iggy Azalea has some strong words for haters who criticize her racy snaps, and she has unloaded her feelings on Twitter.

The Australian rapper took to the social media site to open up about the provocative photos she has posted recently and how she feels about them and those who chide her for posting them.

“Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly,

it gives me something else creative I can focus on – when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant,” Azalea began. “Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But I dont get to make those choices.”

“And maybe its silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and color palates,” she continued. “Im really glad ive got something i can do without needing permission.”

She then admitted that if she had her way, she would be “releasing songs at the same rate” that she posts photos, adding, “I really care about music and all creative things in my life genuinely. I put my heart into it and I just want to say: thanks for supporting me in anyway genuinely. I’m grateful.”

“I’m getting to the point now where I start to try to foresee the outcome of what’s about to happen (an impossible thing to do) and I really spend 80% of my day just in my head thinking of what to visually do to execute at a high level,” Azalea went on to say.

Finally, the rapper confessed that she is someone who “fundamentally…struggles with depression and anxiety,” but she is “hopefull [sic] still everytime that maybe, eventually things will change.”

“Please know I’m doing everything I can,” she said in closing. “I really care, for you guys. And I love your messages you send me. Thanks.”

As she mentioned, the photos that Azalea refers to can be found on her Instagram page, though she has also shared some more NSFW pictures directly to her Twitter page as well.