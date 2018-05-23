Iggy Azalea Fans Confused After Singer Posts Lingerie Snap That Shows Different Look

Iggy Azalea fans are very confused after the singer posted a lingerie snap that shows her with a different look than they are used to.

In the photo, Azalea appears to be laying in bed and wearing only a lace lingerie top as she posed for the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her fans have been commenting on the photo, expressing confusion as to her appearance, with many uncertain if it’s really her.

“Yoooo has she always looked like this!! I barely recognised Iggy! Too pretty,” one follower wrote in the comments.

Another commented on Azalea’s eye-color, asking, “Is this you? Sorry your eyes are a different color,” to which Azalea replied, “My eyes are hazel and always have been. They often look brown in pictures but in reality they are 70% green.”

The reason why a number of her fans are surprised at her appearance may be due to the fact that the rapper does not often post photos this candid. Typically, she will share professionally shot modeling-style pictures, and her face is often covered or shaded.

In the new photo, Azalea is giving her fans a glimpse at her in a more natural environment, which has led to many of them complimenting her and calling her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

Another Instagram photo that the hip-hop star shared eariler this year, saw her living the “Sun’s out, Buns out” life, as she sat poolside. In the snap, Azalea rocked a two-piece thong-style bikini that showed off her backside.

While she did not include a caption on the photo, many of her followers commented with their own.

“She gotta biggo onion booty make the world cry lol,” joked one adoring fan, while another called the rapper the “Bombest girl out here.”

Azalea is well-known and recognizable for her booty, mostly because of her talented twerking skills.

Taking to Instagram earlier this year, the “Fancy” rapper dropped down low on New Year’s Eve and twerked in a sparkling, sheer black onesie body suit with black bottoms and silver high heels.

Back in 2017, the blonde Australian dropped a new track, “Mo Bounce,” and the video for the song also featured her doing quite a bit of twerking.

In a radio interview in her native Australia, she talked about what she went through to get in shape for shooting the video saying, “It’s a lot — I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimpily dressed. I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song!”

Speaking more about her twerk skills, Azalea said that while someone’s dance talents have to “come naturally,” she admitted to getting some tips.

“I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff,” the 27-year-old continued. “My teacher was like ‘I really suggest you take yoga’ and I didn’t know you had to take yoga to be a twerker but apparently you do,” she later added.