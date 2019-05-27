Iggy Azalea Deletes Instagram and Twitter Accounts Amid NSFW Photo Leak

Iggy Azalea has deactivated her social media after a photo of her topless started to make the rounds online Monday. The rapper deleted her Instagram and Twitter accounts shortly after the photos began to circulate, though the photos themselves do not seem to be from a hack or malicious leak.

According to Hollywood Life, the photos that began to spread on Sunday are reportedly from a 2016 photoshoot for GQ Australia. The catch is that the photos were outtakes and never published, leaving questions as to how the shots made their way online.

The performer and her representatives have not commented on the leak, apparently leaving the photos and here deleted social accounts to speak on their behalf.

According to JustJared, Azalea had gifted her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ashkan Ghavami, a topless photo from the GQ photo shoot and had posted the picture on his social media account, with emojis covering up the private bits. While there is no indication this would be the source of the uncensored photo, it one of many possibilities reports are running with.

Another allegation is that Azalea may have leaked the professional photos herself or her team may have according to Hollywood Life.

“Iggy Azalea intentionally leaks some pictures of her boobs and people freak,” the outlet noted a user on Twitter had written. “What a way to get more exposure to her ‘music’”

This is also unfounded because Azalea likely wouldn’t delete her social accounts if exposure was the aim of the photo.

No matter happened, fans were sent into a frenzy once the photos made their way online. Many couldn’t help showing their more aroused side, while others decided to make lewd comments.

It isn’t clear if the deletion of her Instagram and Twitter accounts is related to the leak of the photo. The timing, though, has led many to make the connection.

This isn’t the first time Azalea has left the world of social media, though. According to The Daily Mail, the performer took a break from the platforms back in 2015 before eventually returning. This was also around the time of her breakup with NBA star Nick Young.