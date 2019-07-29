Iggy Azalea Rocks Bright Blue Hair in Las Vegas

Iggy Azalea performed during the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 beach concert at the Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on July 26, with the Australian rapper taking to the stage in a black mesh jumpsuit with billowing sleeves and a new blue hairdo.

Other artists that performed at the show included Snoop Dogg and WNBA player Liz Cambage, who acted as a DJ at the event.

Along with her performance, Azalea also showed off her temporary look on the red carpet ahead of the WNBA All-Star Weekend 2019 Party, where she wore a figure-hugging orange velvet dress that read “Ignite Illusion.”

The 29-year-old’s bright blue tresses were most likely a wig, as the singer has often swapped out her long blond strands for a neon-hued hairpiece in the past.

The performance followed the July 19 release of Azalea’s new album, In My Defense, which was her first full-length project in five years after 2014’s The New Classic.

Ahead of the album’s release, Azalea jokingly started a feud with children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig, who released her own album, My First Album, on the same day as the rapper.

It’s over for me now. https://t.co/pWfsAgUbUz — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 16, 2019

When Azalea heard the news of Peppa’s album, she tweeted about it, leading the character’s account to respond, “Peppa’s so fancy, you already know,” referencing Azalea’s breakout hit, “Fancy.”

“Collab with me now or you’ll end up a breakfast special peppa,” the rapper replied.

Speaking to E! News, Azalea admitted that she really was worried about Peppa’s album dominating the charts.

“I really was scared though because Peppa Pig is so popular with kids,” she said. “When I saw that Peppa Pig was releasing an album, I was like, ‘Well that’s it. I’m out of the race. I’m beat, because I even started.”

As for their feud, Peppa seems to be over it.

“She hasn’t said anything to me since,” Azalea said. “But I’m beating her on the chart today, surprisingly.”

While Azalea may be beating Peppa on the charts, her album has not been receiving rave reviews, though Azalea didn’t seem too bothered by that fact judging from her Twitter reply to one fan.

Babe, relax.

Critics have literally NEVER given any album I’ve made a good review & im still here! 😂

What did you think was gonna happen… https://t.co/WUTTxnFl3L — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 26, 2019

