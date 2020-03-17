Idris Elba Fans Shocked to Learn ‘Luther’ Actor Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The world is currently preoccupied with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In recent days, many famous figures have related that they have tested positive for the virus. On Monday, Idris Elba became one of the latest celebrities to reveal that they have been diagnosed with the illness and, as a result, many of his fans have expressed a great deal of shock over this news.

On Twitter, Elba posted a video in which he expressed that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. In his message, the actor said that he was doing alright and that he actually didn’t have any symptoms when he was originally tested. He related that he got tested because he realized that he was exposed to someone who also tested positive.

“Look, we live in a divided world right now we can all feel it, it’s been bulls—t, but now’s the time for solidarity, now’s the time for thinking about each other,” Elba said in the video, while also cautioning everyone to take social distancing and safety measures seriously. “There’s so many people who’s lives have been effected from those who have lost people they love to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

Elba ended his message by noting that he will keep his fans informed of his status. Fans, in turn, responded to the Luther star’s message by sending him some positive words as he recovers from this illness.

Important to Share

Thanks for sharing. People need to understand anyone can be affected and you don’t have to be symptomatic to spread the virus. Best wishes! — Monica Sanchez (@moniconga) March 16, 2020

One fan responded to Elba’s message by thanking him for sharing his story. They also noted how important it is for him to acknowledge that even those without apparent symptoms can still be diagnosed with the virus.

Get Well Soon

Idris, your video was important and greatly appreciated. Now, it’s important that you keep updating us on your condition and recovery. Be well fast. — JohnRJohnson (@JohnRJohnson) March 16, 2020

Another fan noted that Elba’s video was “important and greatly appreciated.” They added that they hope that the actor will get better soon.

Sterling K. Brown Weighs In

Take care of yourself, bruh. Thanks for sharing. ✊🏿🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 16, 2020

Elba’s message even saw actor Sterling K. Brown weighing in on the news. The This Is Us star responded to the tweet by writing that he hopes that Elba will take care of himself and get well soon.

Fans Are Not Alright

FIRST TOM HANKS AND NOW IDRIS ELBA TOO?? I HATE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/ipz6ECKcB5 — emily (@starksyndrome) March 16, 2020

Fans were more than shocked to hear that Elba had tested positive for the virus. As one fan noted on Twitter, after the news about Tom Hanks also being diagnosed with the illness, it’s almost too much for everyone to handle to hear that another favorite star, Elba, has it, too.

Just Shocked

Yet another fan responded to the news of Elba’s diagnosis by expressing their shock on Twitter. One fan even utilized a gif of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott to showcased exactly how they felt about the news.

Stay Strong

Nooooo…oh keep strong, man. — Huxley (@Hupsefladder) March 16, 2020

Clearly, many fans were shocked to hear the news about Elba amidst this escalating crisis. As one Twitter user aptly put it, they urged the Pacific Rim actor to “keep strong.”

Not Idris Elba

Oh no not Idris Elba 💔 pic.twitter.com/vd6ujLZRoS — Volqx (@volqx) March 16, 2020

Fans were heartbroken to learn the news about Elba’s diagnosis, as one fan even exemplified by using a heartbreak emoji on Twitter in response to the news. As the actor noted in his video, he will be sure to keep his fans updated on his condition as he deals with this illness.