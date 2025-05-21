Iconic Scream Queen Kathleen Hughes Dead at 96

Kathleen Hughes, the 1950s starlet who released the scream heard ’round the world in the ultra-classic sci-fi flick It Came From Outer Space, has died. She was 96.

The actress died on Monday, according to a Facebook post from her close friend John Jigen Griffin-Atil.

Hughes was a big name during the Golden Age of Hollywood, appearing in several major film and television roles.

One of her biggest early roles was in 1953’s The Glass Web, starring Edward G. Robinson, where she has an affair with John Forsythe’s character. She went on to star in 14 films for 20th Century Fox and five films for Universal, including her most iconic role in sci-fi horror film It Came From Outer Space.

She was the first actress to kiss Rock Hudson on-screen in a 1949 screen test; later, she starred with him in 1953’s The Golden Blade.

On television, she appeared in episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, 77 Sunset Strip, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C., I Dream of Jeannie, Perry Mason, and M*A*S*H.

She was married to writer-producer Stanley Rubin for 59 years. He died in March 2014, also at the age of 96.

Hughes is survived by her three children.