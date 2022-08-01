Ice-T Opening New Business Venture Ahead of 'Law & Order' Return in Fall

Ice-T is entering the cannabis business. The Law & Order: SVU actor and legendary rapper is partnering with Charis B, founder of California dispensary The Medicine Woman. New Jersey approved the two long-time friends to operate a recreational cannabis dispensary in Jersey City.

It is one of the few dispensaries approved by the notoriously rigid Jersey City Cannabis Control Board, which governs licensing, cultivation, testing, and sales of cannabis. The project is currently awaiting final approval from the state.

"I've dedicated my life and career to giving back and paving the way for minorities. As a New Jersey native, I'm excited for the opportunity legalization offers our community, and I look forward to ushering in a new era for cannabis in the state," said Ice-T (real name Tracy Lauren Marrow) in a written statement. "I've partnered with my friend of over 25 years, Charis B, who is an authority in cannabis and founder of The Medicine Woman to ensure a premium experience for our customers and community."

The Medicine Woman, Jersey City dispensary, is set to open later this year. Five thousand square feet of premium retail will house the venue. New Jersey's best cannabis brands will be included, along with limited edition merch, education, and inspiration.

According to an official press release, The Medicine Woman Jersey City plans to hire local workers and collaborate with several community charities. The space will also partner with The Last Prisoner Project, Jersey City Mural and Arts Program, Jersey City Employment and Training Program, and Hudson County Community College when it opens its doors. There are plans to add more in the future.

"The Medicine Woman started as a California non-profit delivery service, giving back to our community has and will always be a priority to us. We are passionately devoted to providing access to safe, affordable, and quality plant medicinal remedies," said Charis B. "Partnering with Ice T to bring The Medicine Woman to New Jersey is a meaningful extension of our mission, to provide Nothing But The Best ™.

Ice-T and Charis B have known each other for 25 years. She founded The Medicine Woman in 2015, which began as a California non-profit delivery service focusing on plant remedies. Charis B, whose real name is Charis Burrett, said she and her husband Luke began with 300 products and now offer more than 1,000.