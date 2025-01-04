Ice-T Gets Heated in Newly Released Police Bodycam Footage

Ice-T has to be comfortable playing a police officer at this point in his life, due to his time on Law & Order: SVU. That doesn’t mean it translates into real life when the cameras aren’t rolling on the show.

According to VIBE, Plenty of cameras rolled during the situation the rap legend found himself in May 2024. The bodycam footage of the incident was just released online and thankfully didn’t escalate into anything tragic. Still, there’s a trigger warning for folks.

Ice-T, real name Tracy Lauren Marrow, can be seen behind the wheel of the vehicle during a traffic stop, claiming he was on the way to deal with the DMV and rectify many of the things the officer was bringing up. This includes the lack of a valid registration for his vehicle, a suspended license, and apparently a bad attitude.

“Yeah, of course, I’m sure. That’s why I’m trying to get this car set up. Yesterday, I went to the DMV, and they said their system was down. I got seven cars, I’m trying to get them all straight… You don’t gotta be that serious about this. I mean you can, but you don’t have to,” Ice-T tells the officer in the video, which the officer uses as an open door to escalate the situation and tow the rapper’s car.

“You’re not finna to tow my f—ing vehicle. Let me park my car right here,” Ice-T angrily tells the officer. “If I’m not under arrest, I’m getting out of the car. Give me my paperwork you f—ing a—hole. Give me my f—ing paperwork.”

He also pulled out his own phone and started filming the police officer, leaning down to speak into the officer’s bodycam to say, “Get this on camera.”

“This muthaf—er… I’m a foot away from the DMV. You’re an a—hole,” the rapper added. The officers supervisor arrives on the scene to mitigate the situation, letting Ice-T walk away with his papers and agreement to park the car. The original cop is adamant the rapper was in the wrong and still gives him four tickets.

The video ends there and the situation hasn’t bubbled into anything else until this clip was released. Billboard and other outlets have reached out for comment on the incident.