Ian McKellen Receives Coronavirus Vaccine: 'I Feel Euphoric'

Legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen has received the coronavirus vaccine, and he says that he feels "euphoric" about the "special day." According to the Evening Standard, the 81-year-old Lord of the Rings star was vaccinated at Queen Mary's University Hospital in London this week. Speaking out about the experience, McKellen called it "painless," and encouraged all elderly people to get the vaccination.

"Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take-up amongst the older generation will be 100 percent — it ought to be — because you're having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to — you're doing your bit for society," McKellen went on to say. "Of course, it's painless... it's convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they've been working is a bonus, I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone." He concluded by saying, "I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine."

While vaccine distribution is currently underway in the United Kingdom, it's rolling out in the United States as well. On Monday, the first non-clinical trial Pfizer vaccines began to be distributed in America, with New York City critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay being the first to receive it. "I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming," Lindsay said following her vaccination. "I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our country."

She continued, "I want to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe. We're in a pandemic and so we all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon. There's light at the end of the tunnel but we still need to continue to wear our mask, to social distance. I believe in science. As a nurse, my practice is guided by science, and so I trust that. What I don't trust is that if I contract Covid, I don't know how it will impact me or those who I come in contact with. So I encourage everyone to take the vaccine."